Kevin Hart talks becoming a dad for third time, and inspiration for his new book “I Can’t Make This Up”

(NEW YORK) — Comedian-actor Kevin Hart opened up on Good Morning America about his new book, I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons and preparing for his third child, who's on the way.

“No, [I’m] absolutely not [ready],” Hart, who has two children from his first marriage, joked about being a father again with his second wife Eniko Parrish.

“I kept buying dogs. I held off for a long time. Every time she [my wife] brought a baby up, I just showed up with a dog,” he added. “Eventually, she was like, ‘No. I want to have a kid.’ I was like, ‘But I got two kids. We’re married. My kids are your kids.’

“She was like, ‘I know, but they’re grown. I want new ones.’ I [said], ‘Stop talking about my kids like they’re used cars … no, I get it. You’re absolutely right. I want to have a baby.’ So then we decided to have a baby. We actually planned it.”

Hart said his book, I Can’t Make This Up, is dedicated to his mom, who died several years ago.

“Spiritually, I do believe that my mother’s very much still present,” the Philadelphia native said. “That’s my angel. I think that there’s been a lot of moments in my life after my mom has passed where I was faced with adversity or faced with a door that didn’t seem like it wasn’t going to slam in my face that did and I was able to make it through those moments because of a smile that I knew that I had over me.”

He continued, “I’ve always felt protected, so this book is dedicated to her for major reasons. I’m the man that I am today because of my mom.”

I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons is available now.

