KFC releases romance novel for Mother’s Day

KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — If chocolates aren’t going to cut it and flowers won’t do, Kentucky Fried Chicken might be able to help.

The 87-year-old fried chicken chain has introduced a romance novel written — supposedly — by Colonel Sanders, just in time for Mother’s Day. The 96-page book, Tender Wings of Desire, is oddly not set in Kentucky but Victorian England and is available for free download on Amazon.

According to the book’s description, “When Lady Madeline Parker runs away from Parker Manor and a loveless betrothal, she finally feels like she is in control of her life. But what happens when she realizes she can’t control how she feels? When she finds herself swept into the arms of Harland, a handsome sailor with a mysterious past, Madeline realizes she must choose between a life of order and a man of passion. Can love overcome lies? What happens in the embrace of destiny, on the Tender Wings of Desire?”

KFC has shared a video trailer for the book on Twitter, suggesting, “Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day — a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders.”

Give Mom her true heart’s desire this Mother’s Day—a family meal and a romance novel featuring Colonel Sanders. pic.twitter.com/WHJNL9kRqn — KFC (@kfc) May 4, 2017

As Mother’s Day is one of KFC’s biggest days of the year, the romance novel is part of a promotion for the $20 Fill Up special.

The book has 3.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.