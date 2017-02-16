Kids In Hancock County Can Get Help With Mental Illness With Free Class

02/16/17 – 5:53 P.M.

There’s a free event every month in Findlay designed to help kids experiencing a mental health illness in their life. National Alliance on Mental Illness of Hancock County holds a class to helps kids through the issues. NAMI’s Sunny Davis says it helps them understand what’s happening.

Sunny Davis

Davis said that they split the class to help kids affected in different ways.

Sunny Davis

The class is the first Saturday of every month at the Jacobs School. It is held from 10 am – 2 pm and free food is provided.

You can sign up your child online at namiofhancockcounty.org or by calling 419-425-5988