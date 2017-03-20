Kim Kardashian West reveals new details of Paris robbery on KUwtK

E!/Timothy White(LOS ANGELES) — Kim Kardashian West revealed new details about when she was robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry last October in Paris.

On Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian West, 36, said, “Paris meant a lot to me. This is where I had so many memories.”

Here’s how each family member detailed the harrowing incident, which occurred around 3 a.m.:

Kim

Kardashian West recalled that she heard footsteps, and thinking it was her sisters, she yelled out, “Hello! Hello! Hello,” but no one replied. That’s when she knew something was wrong. “My heart started to get really tense,” she said. “I knew something wasn’t quite right.”

The mother of two then said she “slid” off the bed to call her stylist because she had no idea how to call the police in another country.

With her hotel room door ajar, Kardashian said, “I saw two guys holding another guy down…the concierge [was] handcuffed. He ended up being the interpreter” — since the robbers didn’t speak English and she didn’t speak French.

The concierge would later tell her that the robbers asked him, “Where’s the rapper’s wife?”

“They threw me on the bed and I’m like ‘This is it,'” Kardashian West continued, adding they asked for her ring. She told them it was on the table.

“Are they gonna kill us? … tell them I have babies,” she said she told the concierge.

Kardashian West explained how one of the robbers “duct tapes my face…[and] grabs my legs. He pulled me towards him [and I’m like,] ‘OK, this is the moment they’re going to rape me. I fully mentally prepped myself and he didn’t. He duct-taped my legs together.” She said they then threw her in the bathtub.

Kanye West

West’s husband, rapper Kanye West, was actually performing onstage in New York when he learned about the robbery. Halfway through the show, when his 2008 hit “Heartless” began to play, a member of his entourage came to the edge of the stage to tell him. West looked visibly shaken.

He then told the crowd, “I’m sorry…there’s been a family emergency. I have to stop the show.”

Later in the episode, the Wests are back in New York, discussing the robbery with his manager. He tells his wife, “If anything like really happened to you, I wouldn’t have stopped until they [were] dead.”

The parents of North, 3, and Saint, 1, then made a game plan of how they’d act in front of their children.

Kardashian West said, “I just like don’t want to cry in front of the kids…or like let them think anything’s wrong.”

West agreed, replying: “OK, yeah so we won’t talk about it in front of the kids.”

Kris Jenner

In an interview during the episode, Jenner, 61, recalled getting the phone call in which she was told of the robbery.

“Being woken up in the middle of the night was probably one of the worst nights of my life,” she said, adding that she was “frantically upset and in shock.”

“The thought of losing Kim is emotionally scarring and hard to overcome. That’s it, I can’t talk about it anymore,” Jenner concluded.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was sharing a room with sister Kim while in Paris. “At three in the morning I was the nightclub,” Kourtney said. “I have a text from [their stylist] Simone [asking,] ‘Who’s with Kim? I just heard her say, ‘Take whatever you want!'”

The eldest sister of the Kardashian clan added that “Kim called me from [the stylist’s] phone later screaming at the top of her lungs.”

Both sisters later said in the episode that it was eerie because they had just been discussing what they’d do if they were ever robbed. Kardashian had told her sister that she’d tell them, “Take whatever you want.” And that’s exactly what happened.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner, 21, was the only sister who was in Paris to work, modeling in several fashion shows during Fashion Week. Still, she made time to party with her sister that night of the robbery.

“I was in the club with Kourtney,” she recalled. “[Celebrity hair stylist] Jen Atkin ran up to me [to tell me and] I literally immediately started crying. I remember pushing people to the side and running [out of the nightclub.]”

Kendall said she and Kourtney Kardashian returned to the hotel and had to convince Paris police to let them inside.

“Kim was in the corner sobbing, crying,” she said. “You could see it in her eyes. When I went to hug her she was like uncomfortable with me hugging her,” Kendall recalled.

