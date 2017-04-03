Kiwanis Of Fostoria Continue American Flag Project

4/3/17 – 6:50 A.M.

The Kiwanis Club of Fostoria is looking for community support for a patriotic effort. The Review-Times reports the organization is collecting donations for the annual Flags for Fostoria project. For $25 per year, the Kiwanis will place an American flag in the donor’s yard for Memorial Day, Flag Day, the 4th of July, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

Volunteers place the flag in the yard of a donor’s home at 7 a.m. and collect it at 6 p.m. each holiday.

Proceeds from the effort benefit several community outreach organizations.

For more information you can call (419)435-3479.

MORE: Review-Times