Kushner family business cancels meetings with Chinese investors

Albee Zhang/Getty Images(SHANGHAI) — The company owned by the family of Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has canceled presentations planned in China this weekend, according to the BBC.

Kushner Companies was expected to pitch real-estate opportunities to Chinese investors in the southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

But Mr Kushner’s sister, Nicole Meyer Kushner, was criticized last week for using the White House advisor’s name in a pitch.

Critics accused her of playing up the family’s close ties to the White House. The company has since apologized.

The BBC reported on Thursday that James Yolles, a spokesman for the company, said in a statement: “No one from Kushner Companies will be in China this weekend.”

Meyer had mentioned her brother while urging investors to put $500,000 into a property in New Jersey through the EB-5 visa program. This program grants residency to foreign investors if they invest at least $500,000 in a project that creates jobs in the U.S.

This isn’t the first time critics have raised questions about Kushner Companies. In March, the company ended talks with Chinese firm Anbang Insurance about a New York City redevelopment project after critics raised questions about a potential conflict of interest.

