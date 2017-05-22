Kyle Busch takes $1M prize at Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race

iStock/Thinkstock(CONCORD, N.C.) — It might not have earned him any points, but that $1 million prize sure must have been sweet for Kyle Busch who won the Monster Energy All-Star Race on Saturday Night.

Not only did he take home the $1 million, he also recorded his first winning race in a Cup car at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

It wasn’t like Busch had no competition in the final, 10-lap stage.

Jimmie Johnson literally gave Busch a run for his money, hoping that Brad Keselowki would be able to slow Busch on the final restart, but Busch passed Keselowski — running on old tires because he had no fresh ones left — and Johnson on the first of the last 10 laps and never looked back, winning by 1.274 seconds.

Kyle Larson finished second, and Johnson finished third with Keselowski slipping to ninth.

The rest of the top 10 were Kurt Busch in fourth place, Jamie McMurray in fifth, Kevin Harvick in sixth, Chase Elliott in seventh, Joey Logano in eighth and Denny Hamlin in 10th.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to action in earnest next Sunday at Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600.

