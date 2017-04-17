Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper filming “A Star Is Born” scenes at Coachella

ABC Image Group LA(INDIO) — Lady Gaga is making the most of her Coachella appearances. The “Million Reasons” singer will also be shooting scenes for her upcoming A Star Is Born remake, along with co-star/director Bradley Cooper.

On Sunday, Warner Brothers tweeted a message inviting fans to “Be there when @ladygaga films for A #StarIsBorn on the #Coachella grounds nxt wk!used,” and a link with all the details. The singer also used Coachella’s mobile app to relay the offer.

Shooting will take place Tuesday and Wednesday on the festival grounds, and participants are instructed to wear Denim and boots for the scene that will depict a country concert, according to the announcement. Attendees also are ordered to “Leave those pink Joanne hats at home” — a reference to the bright pink cowboy hat Gaga sports on her Joanne album.

Participants must be at least 18 years of age and admission to the filming costs $10, with all proceeds going to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

This will mark the third remake of A Star Is Born, which originally came out in 1937. The first remake, in 1954, starred Judy Garland. A second, featuring Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, was released in 1976.

A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, is slated for a 2018 release.

Lady Gaga is also scheduled to give a second Coachella performance next Saturday.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.