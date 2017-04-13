Landslide collapses onto Idaho road

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A moving mass of earth and trees from a mountain hillside created quite a scene in Idaho on April 7.

Video released by the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) captured the landslide as it plowed through construction barriers and settled onto U.S. Highway 95.

“This is bad,” one transportation worker can be heard saying on the video, while another person referred to the occurrence as “insane.”

The slow-moving landslide caused traffic problems in the area south of Bonners Ferry.

The landslide has since been cleared and officials are currently working with geologists to assess the situation.

