4/13/17 – 5:34 A.M.

You’ll see lane restrictions on West Trenton Avenue the rest of this week. The city’s engineering department says crews are replacing curb ramps and damaged curbs between Main Street and Broad Avenue. As a result the city is reducing West Trenton to one lane in each direction.

The work takes place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.