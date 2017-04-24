Lane Shift On I-75 Coming Later This Week

4/24/17 – 5:08 A.M.

This week’s construction work on I-75 in Findlay will see a shift in the northbound lanes through the city. ODOT says by the end of the week they’ll shift northbound traffic onto the outside shoulder of the interstate. In the coming weeks crews will place a temporary barrier along this stretch of I-75. They’ll also shift southbound traffic to the shoulder in the next few weeks.

In the meantime the interstate is down to one lane in each direction during night time hours so crews can place temporary pavement for the upcoming lane shifts.