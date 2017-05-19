Lane Shifts On I-75 Start Next Week

5/19/17 – 4:57 A.M.

A traffic pattern change starts on I-75 through Findlay early next week. ODOT says lane shifts will move northbound drivers to the outside shoulder between the State Route 15 interchange and County Road 99. Crews will place a concrete barrier near the inside lanes through the same area. Once ODOT has has the barrier in place, crews will start more daytime work on the interstate.

A release from the agency says engineers still expect to close the northbound exit ramp from I-75 to State Route 15 late this spring or early in the summer. ODOT expects the closure to last three years.