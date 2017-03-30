Large fire collapses portion of Atlanta highway, causing heavy traffic delays

sanchairat/iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — A massive fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta is causing major traffic delays after a portion of the highway collapsed.

Video from ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV shows the fire that broke out in an industrial area near route 400. Traffic was halted as firefighters attempted to extinguish the blaze.

Black smoke billowing from the flames could be seen for several miles away and was posted to social media by commuters in the Atlanta metro area.

Getting closer now to fire at I-85 & Piedmont as we arrive back in town. pic.twitter.com/kHu5xOpuwH — Justin Wilfon (@JustinWilfonWSB) March 30, 2017

Leaving SunTrust.. can see smoke from I85 from ballpark pic.twitter.com/1Im5qoDnMt — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) March 30, 2017

It is unclear how the fire started. Witnesses told WSB-TV that Atlanta state troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge minutes before it collapsed because they were concerned about its integrity. All of the firefighters were able to get out of the area prior to the collapse, according to WSB-TV.

Officials said on Thursday evening that the fire has been brought under control and that there were no reports of any injuries in the blaze.

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

