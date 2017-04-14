Las Vegas Strip temporarily closed after fire at the Bellagio Hotel

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — The roof of the famed Bellagio Hotel and Casino caught fire on Thursday night, prompting the closure of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the blaze, which they said was difficult to access given its location, but that they had nonetheless managed to knock down the fire.

Bystanders in the area, particularly out front of the Bellagio’s water fountain — whose famous water show continued unabated — could be seen watching the fire with alarm.

The CCFD said that no injuries had been reported.

The initial call was received at 10:46 PM local time, the CCFD said, and the first units arrived on the scene within five minutes.

“Firefighting efforts were extremely difficult due to the location of the fire and access to the location,” assistant chief Larry Haydu of the CCFD said.

