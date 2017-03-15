Late-season winter storm leaves three dead across Northeast

iStock/Ingram Publishing(NEW YORK) — Falling temperatures and icy conditions were major concerns in much of the Northeast on Wednesday after a late-winter snowstorm that stretched from Washington, D.C., to New England, halted school, work and travel for millions of Americans, and left three people dead as a result of the severe conditions.

Tuesday’s powerful nor’easter left much of the Northeast paralyzed, though fell short of anticipated snow fall in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

With only a week left in what has mostly been a mild winter, the storm dumped between one and two feet of snow in many areas. There was more than a foot in Portland, Maine, about 22 inches in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and a high of 41 inches in Bridgewater, New York, located between Syracuse and Albany.

Winds were also severe, with a whopping 79 mph winds recorded at the high end in Wellfleet, Massachusetts.

But several cities of the I-95 corridor were largely spared from the storm’s worst effects — with two inches of snow seen in the nation’s capital, two inches in Baltimore, just under five inches in Philadelphia and a little over seven inches in parts of New York City.

But even where the weather forecast fell short of expectations, it exacted a heavy human cost in a few cases.

During Tuesday’s storm, an elderly man was struck by a snow plow and killed in East Hartford, Connecticut; a 16-year-old girl whose sedan skidded out of control died after striking a tree in New Hampshire; and a 47-year-old Staten Island man died of a heart attack while shoveling outside of his parents’ home.

Because the storm shifted inland from its originally projected path, the New York City area got dramatically less snow than expected. But many areas were under special weather advisories on Wednesday morning as falling temperatures threatened to turn the snow, sleet and sloppy mix into a slippery mess, sparking concerns about black ice for morning drivers and slick sidewalks for pedestrians.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Northern Vermont and New York, urging people in the area not to travel.

“Travel is not recommended this morning,” the NWS said in a statement early Wednesday.

“Extremely difficult travel conditions continue through the morning commute due to snow covered and slippery roads and poor visibilities from snowfall and blowing snow.”

Strong wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour could lead to blowing and drifting snow in many areas received accumulating snow, reducing visibility to less than one mile at times, the NWS said.

