2/24/17 – 4:26 A.M.

Congressman Bob Latta is being targeted by constituents who say he’s dodging face-to-face meetings. Dozens of people protested last night’s Wood County Republican Party dinner, demanding Latta hold a town hall meeting. Organizers say they want the Bowling Green Republican to answer questions about the environment, health care reform and national security. Latta told WTOL-TV he’s already holding one-on-one meetings with constituents throughout his district.