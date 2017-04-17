Lava flows out of Mount Etna in Sicily

File Photo iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Lava continues to flow out of Mount Etna in Sicily, Italy.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology Observatory Etneo spotted the lava at an altitude of about 3,000 meters above sea level.

This drone footage offers a closeup view of lava flowing from the volcano.

In early March, Mount Etna erupted, spewing magma into the air and injuring 10 people, including a BBC television crew and scientist.

Etna’s eruptions, often visible from far away, are reminders to those living or hiking on its slopes that the volcano is quite active.

Mount Etna is the highest point in Italy south of the Alps and one of the most active volcanoes in the world.

