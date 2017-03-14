LaVar Ball wants $1 billion shoe deal

Getty Images/Jayne Kamin-Oncea(NEW YORK) – How much is one family worth? According to LaVar Ball, it’s $1 billion.

The father of UCLA guard Lonzo Ball and high school athletes LiAngelo and LaMelo told USA Today that he is looking to package all three of his children together for a shoe deal worth $1 billion.

A month ago, LaVar Ball said that if his eldest didn’t sign with a major shoe company like Nike, Adidas, or Under Armour, he would sign with the Big Baller Brand, an athletic apparel trademark for which he owns the rights.

One setback for the Ball family would be that earliest a company could commit would be in three years, due to the fact NCAA athletes cannot have endorsement deals.

