Laverne Cox and Taraji P. Henson Added to Grammy Presenter Lineup

Courtesy Of The Recording Academy(LOS ANGELES) — A slew of celebrities, including current Grammy winners and nominees, entertainers and film and TV stars, have joined the lineup for this Sunday night’s Grammy Awards as presenters.

Current Grammy nominee Solange, Orange is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox and Hidden Figures actress Taraji P. Henson are among the stars who’ll be handing out the golden Gramophone trophies Sunday night.

Joining them will be other celebrated entertainers, including five-time Grammy winner Celine Dion, Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, Jane the Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, current nominee and three-time winner Kelly Clarkson and Ryan Seacrest.

As previously reported, Grammy performers will include Alicia Keys, John Legend, Cynthia Erivo, Chance the Rapper, The Weeknd, Anderson .Paak, A Tribe Called Quest, Andra Day and Bruno Mars; there will also be tributes to both Prince and George Michael.

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards air Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

