Lawmakers praise special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation

The White House was informed of the decision just an hour before the news was publicly announced, and many in the FBI had no notice at all, sources told ABC News.

On the hill, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle immediately praised the selection of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who also served as a U.S. attorney under President George W. Bush.

Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz of California — who earlier today invited ousted FBI Director James Comey to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee on issues related to

the “FBI’s independence” — lauded Mueller’s “impeccable credentials” and said he “should be widely accepted.”

Mueller is a great selection. Impeccable credentials. Should be widely accepted. — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) May 17, 2017

Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, currently investigating possible collusion between Russia and the campaign of President Donald

Trump, said in a statement the announcement was “a good first step to get to the bottom of the many questions we have had about Russian interference in our election and possible ties to the

president.”

“Bob … is respected, he is talented and he has the knowledge and ability to do the right thing,” Feinstein said.

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016, called the appointment “a good move” on Twitter.

“Now let’s get some answers,” he added.

Clinton’s former spokesperson, Brian Fallon, also weighed in, saying Mueller “has Jim Comey’s independent streak, minus Comey’s lust for the spotlight.” (During the campaign, Fallon blasted Comey’s

decision to announce the FBI was reopening the investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of state.)

It does not get more legit than this selection. https://t.co/L69gJmo8Cq — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) May 17, 2017

Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, called Mueller’s appointment “a victory for all Americans who believe in the integrity of the rule of law” and insisted the investigation “must be given the full resources and independence it needs to succeed.”

This is a victory for all Americans who believe in the integrity of the rule of law. https://t.co/WZhuWDBKF2 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) May 17, 2017

According to the Justice Department, Mueller — who is resigning from his law firm to avoid any conflicts of interest — will have all of the authorities of a U.S. attorney, including the ability

to take the matter before a grand jury and the ability to issue subpoenas.

Today’s news comes on the heels of a series of startling revelations this month: First, Trump’s announcement he had fired FBI director James Comey, who was leading the Russia probe, then the news

that Trump shared classified intelligence with Russian officials, and finally, reports that Trump asked Comey to ease up on the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn,

who was fired after he mislead the Vice President about the nature of his discussions with Russia’s Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

President Trump has called allegations of collusion with Russia “a total hoax.”

