Lawsuit claiming “America’s Got Talent” abused girl is dismissed

NBCUniversal Media – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The lawsuit that accused America’s Got Talent of inflicting emotional distress on a young girl has been dismissed.

Tuesday a husband and wife singer/songwriter team, identified in court documents only as Jane and Joe Doe, sued Marathon Productions, the company behind AGT, claiming they performed a song on the show that they had written about their daughter and producers told the girl to, “act embarrassed and annoyed by her parents’ performance.”

The suit also alleged that judge Tyra Banks “physically manipulated and verbally abused” the girl. The couple claimed intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress and civil assault and battery.

On Thursday Marathon issued a statement saying, “The Doe v. Marathon matter is rightfully being dismissed. We take great care of all acts that cross the AGT stage and their families. Tyra has been an incredible addition to AGT with her vibrant energy and maternal nurturing spirit, and we look forward to continuing to watch her positive influence on the show.”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs confirmed to ABC News that the suit is being dismissed.

Variety reports that AGT has agreed not to air any part of the segment featuring the couple.

America’s Got Talent season 12 premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.