Lawyer ‘targeted’ in broad daylight killing, police say

Atlanta Police(ATLANTA) — Police in Atlanta are on the hunt for the gunman caught on camera in what they believe was the “targeted” killing of a woman in broad daylight.

The shooting happened around 7:40 a.m. Monday, during rush hour in Midtown Atlanta, when a man ran up to a woman, shooting her multiple times at an intersection, Atlanta Police homicide Lt. Ricardo Vazquez said at a news conference Monday. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died, Vazquez said.

Police have released pieces of videos showing the suspect walking before the shooting and running after the shooting, Vazquez said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

“We want to see if anyone can recognize this suspect’s particular manor of walking, running, what he was wearing,” Vazquez said.

Vazquez said, based on the footage of the shooting itself, not released publicly, it appears the victim was “targeted.”

“We see him following her in another piece of video. … There was another person in that intersection and it appears that he specifically targeted her,” Vazquez said. “We definitely believe that she was a target. Why she was a target, we do not know that yet.”

Vazquez said that, in the video of the shooting, it appears that “he essentially runs up on her … and shoots her multiple times.”

The victim was looking toward where she was going and it appears he shot her from behind, Vazquez said.

No conversation between the victim and the shooter occurred during the killing, Vazquez said, and police do not have information linking the suspect and victim.

Vazquez described the gunman as “very calm before the shooting.”

“Even though he runs after the shooting incident, he again slows back down and just starts to walk away,” Vazquez said. “It wasn’t a big effort to get away.”

Police said the victim was an Asian woman who lived in Atlanta, but he did not identify her. ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta said she was identified as 40-year-old Trinh Huynh. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed to ABC News that a victim by that name and age was brought in Monday.

Huynh was an attorney, according to records.

The Georgia Asian Pacific American Bar Association said in a statement, “Trinh Huynh passionately lived her life, whether as a daughter, sister, friend, or lawyer. She served the Asian American legal community for many years through GAPABA and other bar associations. A former Board member, Trinh often attended GAPABA events, where she would share stories from her most recent travels. Her loss is tragic to GAPABA, the many people whom she influenced, and the community at large.”

Her neighbor, Wilmot Irvin, told WSB-TV, “It’s absolutely devastating.”

“Whoever did this, needs to be caught,” Irvin said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

