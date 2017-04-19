LB Officials Look Into Threatening Snapchat Message

4/19/17 – 5:08 A.M.

Liberty-Benton school officials took precautions but found no reason to keep a student out of school following concerns about a Snapchat message. The Courier reports a student sent a picture with a gun and a message about a potential fight Monday. Superintendent Larry Cook says the student told investigators the message had to do with a girlfriend and a boy in another school district.

The county prosecutor’s office could decide if charges are appropriate in the case. Cook says any punishment from the school is pending on what the prosecutor decides.

The boy’s father urged him to go to school Tuesday. A school resource officer searched the student and asked him questions before the boy attended classes. The school district notified parents about the issue on Monday.

MORE: The Courier