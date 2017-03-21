LB School Board Approves New Before-And-After School Program

3/21/17 – 5:05 A.M.

The Liberty-Benton school district will have their own before-and-after school program next year. The Courier reports the LB school board approved “The Nest” program to watch K-5 students. The Findlay City school district currently runs the FABBS program at LB, but opted to end the program in Liberty-Benton after this year. During Monday’s meeting, interim Superintendent Larry Cook said he wasn’t sure why Findlay made the move.

So far there is no word on what the program is going to cost. Cook said the fee will self-fund the program. FABBS is also a self-funded program.

MORE: The Courier