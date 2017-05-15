Learjet crashes on approach to Teterboro Airport in New Jersey

iStock/Thinkstock(CARLSTADT, N.J.) — A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in an industrial area in the northern New Jersey town of Carlstadt, police say.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Learjet 35 that was en route from Philadelphia International Airport to New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport crashed at 3:30 p.m. while on approach to Runway 1 at Teterboro.

The plane went down in a residential area about a quarter of a mile from the airport, the FAA said.

A Learjet 35 can hold up to eight passengers but it is unclear how many people were on board.

The FAA is heading to the scene.

Video on Twitter showed smoke billowing across the sky.

