Lebanese cinema chain bans “Wonder Woman”

(LEBANON) — While millions of people are ready to flock to see Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, on theater chain in Lebanon won't be showing the adventures of the classic comic character.

“#WonderWoman has been banned in #Lebanon,” Grand Cinemas tweeted Wednesday.

The tweet doesn’t reveal the reason, but but Variety reports it’s because Gadot is Israeli, and Lebanon has officially been at war with Israel for decades.

The ban was reportedly prompted by the group Campaign to Boycott Supporters of Israel, took effect just hours before movie was officially to open in the country. However, Tuesday evening preview screenings weren’t affected.

Variety also notes that other films starring Gadot, including Fast and Furious 6 and Furious 7, were screened in Lebanese theaters.

