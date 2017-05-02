LeBron James to pay for teammate’s fine again

Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(CLEVELAND) — LeBron James is picking up the tab for teammate Dahntay Jones’ fine — again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward is opening his wallet for the second time after Jones received back-to-back technical fouls and a fine of $6,000 for taunting Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl and trash-talking to Norman Powell during Monday night’s match against the Raptors. Because Jones signed with the Cavaliers on the final day of the regular season, he is earning a prorated salary of approximately $9,000.

James, who made more than $30 million this season, said he had mentioned he’d pay the fine before he even knew the amount.

“It didn’t matter,” James said on Monday. “And I told him tonight, I said, ‘Listen, Dahntay, now enough is enough. Stop getting kicked out against Toronto all the time. I’m going to stop paying your damn fines.’ But yeah, he don’t have to worry about it. He’s good.”

LeBron James on Dahntay Jones’ ejection: “Enough is enough, stop getting kicked out against Toronto so I can stop paying your damn fines.” pic.twitter.com/ZGz8UQhZw2 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 2, 2017

This isn’t the first time Jones was fined against Toronto — or the first time James covered him. In last year’s Eastern Conference finals, Jones was suspended for striking the Raptors’ Bismack Biyombo in the groin at the end of Game 3. He was fined only $80.17, which James took care of.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.