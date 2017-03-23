Leipsic Remains At Odds With ODOT Over Traffic Light

3/23/17 – 5:00 A.M.

Leipsic officials say a flashing traffic light at a busy intersection is staying right where it is, despite ODOT’s recommendation for its removal. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the issue came to light when Leipsic asked ODOT to repair a short in a blinking light at the intersection of State Route 613 and County Road 7. The agency told the village they never sanctioned the light in the first place.

The newspaper reports ODOT directed Leipsic to remove the light and install oversize stop signs. Village council decided to spend $2,000 to fix the flashing light instead.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel