Lengthy High-Speed Chase Ends With Crash In Findlay

2/24/17 – 5:17 A.M.

A high-speed chase that spanned three counties ended with a crash in downtown Findlay Thursday evening. The Findlay Police Department says several law enforcement agencies tried to stop a truck driven by 45-year-old William Milliron Sr. The chase started in North Baltimore, went through Fostoria, and ended at the intersection of South Main and Sandusky streets around 6 p.m. Authorities kept the intersection closed until around 11 p.m. because they believed Milliron was using the truck as a mobile meth lab.

Federal officers tackled Milliron when he tried to get out of the truck following the crash. They took him to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment and then to the Hancock County jail. Milliron had several outstanding warrants. Several charges are pending in the case.

A Findlay Police Department officer wearing a hazardous material suit removed items from the bed and cab of the truck. Investigators collected several containers of liquid.

Before slamming into a brick wall at the Millstream Art Plaza Milliron hit two other cars in Findlay. The collisions didn’t cause any injuries. Milliron’s passenger also wasn’t hurt.