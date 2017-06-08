Letter From Business Leaders And Elected Officials Supports Continuing Quarter Percent Sales Tax

6/8/17 – 10:48 A.M.

Members of the Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Advisory Board have come out in support of extending a quarter percent sales tax for flood mitigation efforts. A letter delivered to the Hancock County Commissioners says the group “strongly” supports continuing the sales tax. The board also opposes any sales tax plan that doesn’t include “an explicit allocation for flood mitigation.”

The letter also says that it is important the board show “an absolute commitment to resolving our flooding issues.” The board says it believes that for the first time in a century there is a plan to “end flooding in our community.”

It goes on to say if the sales tax isn’t continued it hurts “our ability to advance a long term and permanent flooding solution.”

The board has asked to address the Commissioners during their June 13 meeting. Those signing the letter include:

Chuck Bills – Ohio Logistics

Matt Black – The Trust Company

Tim Federici – National Lima and Stone

Mark Gazarek – Hancock County Commissioners

Glenn Jost – Ball Metal

Jereme Kent – One Energy

Richard Kirk – ACI Construction

Dale Laws – Whirlpool Corporation

Lydia Mihalik – Findlay Mayor

JJ Preston – First Federal Bank

Paul Smith – Marathon Petroleum

Dennis Hellmann – Findlay City Council