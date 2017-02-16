Liberty-Benton High School FFA Wins National Award

02/16/17 – 4:53 P.M.
There are national award winners in Findlay. Liberty-Benton High School’s FFA won the national NRCS Earth Team Group Volunteer award. Liberty-Benton FFA director Jeff Blakely said that the award stemmed from two projects his students completed.
Blakely added that he is very proud of his students. He said that he will be taking his students to a get the award later this month
Christopher Davis of Findlay won the Northeast Region NRCS Employee Earth Team Award for his role in the project.