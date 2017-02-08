Liberty-Benton Names New Superintendent

2/8/17 – 5:07 A.M.

The Liberty-Benton school board has decided who the district’s next superintendent will be. The group will name Mark Kowalski to the position at their February 20 meeting. Kowalksi is currently the the director of operations for Harrison Hills City School District in Cadiz, Ohio.

Board president A.J. Granger says, “We believe Mark has the expertise to work with the board, the staff, the students and the community to establish an exemplary vision and direction for our future.”

Kowalski will replace Larry Cook, who is serving as the interim superintendent. Cook stepped in for Jim Knable, who retired at the end of 2016.