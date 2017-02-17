Liberty-Benton Schools To Develop Own FABSS Program After Current Program Is Cancelled

02/17/17 – 3:21 P.M.
Liberty-Benton Schools will be losing its before and after school FABSS programming after this year. Findlay City Schools superintendent Ed Kurt said that they cannot manage the program outside of their district.
Liberty-Benton Schools will develop and offer their own program for the next school year. In a release, the school announced a public hearing at their next school board meeting on Monday to discuss the issue. The meeting will be at 6 pm in the superintendent’s office.