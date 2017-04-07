Liberty Township Man Accused Of Propositioning Children

4/7/17 – 5:04 A.M.

Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Liberty Township man this week for allegedly propositioning children. Detectives recently took 59-year-old Jeffery Julien into custody at 8240 Hazelwood Drive. The home is in the Riverview Terrace Mobile Home Park

Investigators say the arrest is the result of an ongoing criminal investigation. They had received reports of older man propositioning younger children in the area.

If you have information on the case you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (419)424-7097.