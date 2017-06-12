Library To Lend Out Telescope Starting Later This Month

6/12/17 – 6:51 A.M.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will launch a telescope borrowing program later this month. The Courier reports the library will be one of only a handful in the state to offer the service. The Millstream Astronomy Club came up with the idea, pledging to donate a telescope to the library if they won it in an August raffle. Club member J.T. Senghas’ wife Audrey is a member of Friends of the Library, and suggested buying one for the facility anyway.

Library officials say they expect the telescope to be in demand, so they’ll set up a waiting list for people to use it. The list opens June 21. The library is holding a program about the telescope from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. that night to talk about what to view with the equipment.

