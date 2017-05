05/11/17 – 4:54 P.M.

Living in Hancock County could mean having a long life. New life expectancy research by JAMA shows that Hancock County residents born after 2014 can live between 78 and 81 years. That is an increase of 5-6 years from statistics shown between 1980 and 2014.

The national average life expectancy for people born after 2014 is 79 for men and 81 for women. This is an increase of over 5 years for both sexes combined.

The research can be found here: jamanetwork.com