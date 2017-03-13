Lima Man Allegedly Involved In Findlay Hit-Skip Crash

3/13/17 – 7:12 A.M.

Findlay police arrested a Lima man following a hit-skip crash in the city over the weekend. Officers say 26-year-old Dalton Crowe was driving northbound in the 400 block of North Blanchard Street when he hit an unknown object. Crowe allegedly left the scene, and then drove southbound to Emory Adams park where his truck came to rest in the middle of a soccer field.

Officers took Crowe to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of an injury, and then took him to the Hancock County jail. Crowe faces charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence, operating without reasonable control, and failure to stop after an accident.