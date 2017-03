03/31/17 – 5:17 P.M.

The westbound lane of Lima Street in Findlay will be closed on Monday between Lima Avenue and Main Street. The street will be closed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.am. for the installation of a new waterline. You’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

If you have any questions you can call the engineering department at 419-424-7121.