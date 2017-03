3/14/17 – 5:20 A.M.

A one car crash killed a Lima woman in southern Putnam County Monday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 115 near the Putnam and Allen County line.

Keona Madlock was driving north when she lost control of her car and hit a tree. Madlock was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash closed the highway for around two hours. The State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.