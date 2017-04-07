Lisa Kudrow mourns the “great” Don Rickles

ABC/Richard Cartwright(LOS ANGELES) — Tributes keep pouring in to Don Rickles, who died Thursday at the age of 90. As it turns out, Friends actress Lisa Kudrow is friends with Rickles’ daughter.

“He lived a nice long time, he had a fantastic family,” Kudrow told ABC Radio. “He was great all the way around.”

Along with the loss of Rickles, Kudrow, who can be heard in theaters in Boss Baby, is also mourning the loss of an era when it comes to comedy.

“I just miss…a time when you were allowed to just be funny and not worry about hurting feelings because…, it was just funny. I think we’re saying goodbye to that,” she said.

