List of GOP lawmakers found in Virginia shooter’s pocket

Derik Holtmann/Belleville News-Democrat/TNS via Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — A list of Republican members of Congress was found in the pocket of James T. Hodgkinson, who was killed Wednesday after allegedly firing on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball event, sources told ABC News.

The list contained about a dozen names, a source said. Investigators have not determined the purpose of the list and they are still trying to determine its meaning.

Hodgkinson was shot by Capitol Police on the scene after allegedly opening fire and wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and three others. Scalise remains in critical condition, though doctors said Friday his vital signs have stabilized.

Sue Hodgkinson, the accused gunman’s wife, told reporters Thursday she was shocked by her husband’s actions, saying, “I can’t believe he did this.”

She said she was married to James Hodgkinson for nearly 30 years but they have not been together since March, when he moved to Washington, D.C.

Sue Hodgkinson said she felt “horrible,” saying, “I had no idea this was going to happen and I don’t know what to say about it. I can’t wrap my head around it.

“I’m sorry that he did this,” she added. “There’s nothing I could do about it.”

