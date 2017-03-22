Little girl from Atlanta snatches pope’s skullcap

Mountain Butorac/Twitter(ROME) — Three-year-old Estella Westrick almost snagged an impressive souvenir on her first visit to Italy: Pope Francis’ skullcap.

She snatched his skullcap, also known as a zucchetto, when he leaned in to give her a kiss on the cheek after his Wednesday audience in Vatican City.

Mountain Butorac, who posted a video of the encounter on Twitter, told ABC News that Estella is his goddaughter and that she and her family were visiting from Atlanta.

Butorac lives in Rome and runs a Catholic tour company, the Catholic Traveler.

Francis took the incident in stride and can be seen laughing in the video.

