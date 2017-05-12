Little girl mistakes prom-bound teen for real-life princess

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — A young girl was apparently awestruck when she spotted a teen taking pre-prom photos in a rose garden and mistook her for a real-life princess.

Kwani Taylor was dressed in a floor-length gown and had a full head of curls while taking photos with her date before the Enloe Magnet High School prom in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Seeing her, a young girl nearby stopped in her tracks, according to ABC News affiliate WTVD.

She told her father she thought the teen was a princess, according to Kwani’s dad, Mike Taylor.

After peering out from behind flowers at the Raleigh Rose Garden, the little girl mustered up the courage to say hello to the teen who wore a blush-pink, full chiffon skirt and sparkly beaded top.

Taylor bent down and hugged the girl, completing the child’s fairy tale moment.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.