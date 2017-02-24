Little Tikes recalls 540,000 toddler swings over faulty seats

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission(WASHINGTON) — Little Tikes is recalling approximately 540,000 toddler swings over a faulty seat that can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.

The recall affects 2-in-1 Snug’n Secure pink toddler swings that were sold at stores nationwide and online between November 2009 and May 2014.

According to Little Tikes: “The model number 615573 is molded on the back of the swing seat and there is a manufacturing date code stamp on the back of the seat. The molded INNER arrow of the date code stamp points to ’10’, ’11’, ’12’ or ’13’, it is included in the recall. In addition, swings with a date code stamp of ‘9’ on the INNER arrow combined with ’43’ or higher number stamped on the OUTER are included in this recall.”

The company says no other date codes or colored swings are included in the recall.

So far, Little Tikes is aware of approximately 140 reports of swings breaking. Those claims include 39 injuries to children, two of which resulted in a broken arm.

Customers impacted by the recall are asked to stop using the swings immediately and are eligible to receive a credit towards the purchase of another Little Tikes product.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.