“Live from coast-to-coast, it’s ‘Saturday Night!'”

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — For the first time in its 24-year history, Saturday Night Live is going to be truly live across the country.

With the last four episodes of this season, SNL will be broadcast simultaneously coast-to-coast. That means when the show goes “Live from New York…” at 11:30 p.m., it also will be going live at 10:30 p.m. in the Central time zone, 9:30 p.m. Mountain time and 8:30 p.m. on the West Coast.

“SNL — enjoying its most popular season in two decades — is part of the national conversation, and we thought it would be a great idea to broadcast to the West and Mountain time zones live at the same time it’s being seen in the East and Central time zones,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment in a statement. “That way, everyone is in on the joke at the same time. Kudos to Lorne Michaels, the producers and cast for making SNL one of the most relevant and anticipated shows in the zeitgeist.”

The shows also will be repeated at 11:30 p.m. in the Mountain and Pacific time zone.

The live coast-to-coast shows will be April 15 with guest host Jimmy Fallon returning to his SNL roots; May 6, hosted by Chris Pine; May 13 with host Melissa McCarthy; and May 20 with host Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.