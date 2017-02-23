Live with Kelly’s annual After Oscars Show features Ripa, Ryan — and whomever else shows up

(NEW YORK) — After the Academy Awards on ABC Sunday night, you can see what the winners look like — and sound like — after their big night on Live with Kelly‘s annual After Oscar Show, airing Monday, February 27 at 9 a.m. ET.

Live’s After Oscar Show is absolutely and anything can happen. Executive Producer Michael Gelman tells ABC Radio, “Live is so exciting, and in this day and age, when you can edit things, there’s nothing like live to give you that kind of rush…It’s just a very special show for us.”

That’s one reason why the show has tapped Ryan Seacrest to be Kelly Ripa’s co-host on the show — Gelman calls him “a master of live TV.” In addition, Jerry O’Connell will provide a red carpet report package, and there’ll also be a fashion panel to talk about all the Oscar night looks.

As for the rest of the guests, Gelman reveals that the show begins scrambling for winners during the actual Oscars telecast, trying to line up stars for the next morning.

“There’s a lot of partying that goes on that night, so as people are winning, we’re calling their publicists and trying to get them to commit to either staying up all night and coming in for 6 a.m. West Coast time, or going home for a couple of hours of sleep and then coming to join us,” Gelman tells ABC Radio.

At least the musical guests are booked and ready to go: rapper Flo Rida and house deejay DJ Khaled.

“We definitely want the party atmosphere,” Gelman explains. “Flo Rida is actually debuting a song on live TV with us…[and] DJ Khaled is always entertaining to talk to, but also he’s a great DJ and so he’s gonna have this crowd and the entire place really going and excited.”

