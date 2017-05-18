Loans Available For People Wanting To Own A Home

05/18/17 – 4:13 P.M.

There are loans available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development for aspiring homeowners. The Single Family Housing Direct Loan Program is available to eligible low-income rural residents who wish to buy or build a home. The agency offers the 100% financing with a 33-year term and a fixed 3.25% interest rate.

The home must be modest and the purchase price cannot exceed Hancock COunty’s loan limit of $185,000. To learn more about the loan or homeownership call 419-422-0242 or visit rd.usda.gov