Local Business Leaders Told Regulatory Burdens Expected To Decrease In 2017

2/7/17 – 9:48 A.M.

Local business owners could see increased profits if regulations decrease over the next few years. That’s the message from Financial Scout CEO Nick Raich. He spoke to several business leaders in Findlay Tuesday morning…

Audio: Nick Raich

Raich says business owners need to watch what the Federal Reserve does. If interest rates go up, that will make loans more expensive. Raich says those costs could be offset by less regulatory burdens.

Raich talked to Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce members at their monthly “Fresh Brewed Business” meeting.