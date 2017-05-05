Local Businesses Receive Safety Awards

05/05/17 – 5:12 A.M.

Area companies were honored at the 71st Annual Hancock County Safety Council Awards Luncheon. Over 40 Findlay and Hancock County businesses were recognized for their outstanding safety records. Some of the awards include having at least 500,000 work hours without a lost-time injury and working the entire year without injury or illness. Achievement awards were given to companies that lowered their incident rate by at least 25%.

Award winners are:

50 North ACI Construction Co., Inc.

ACT I Temporaries of Findlay, Inc.

ADS/Hancor South Plant

Ball Corporation

Basol Maintenance

Black Swamp Area Council 449

BSA Blanchard Valley Residential Services

Charles Construction Services, Inc.

City Dry Cleaning

Custom Staffing Findlay

Findlay Pallet

FindlayHancock County Chamber of Commerce

Findlay City Schools

Findlay Country Club

Findlay Products Corporation

Findlay Warehousing Co. Inc.

FMT, Inc.

Fresh Encounters, Inc.

FriendsOffice

Hancock County

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.

Hilty memorial Home

H & O Services, LLC

Kirk Bros. Co., Inc.

Kirk Bros. Masonry, Inc.