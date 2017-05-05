Local Businesses Receive Safety Awards

05/05/17 – 5:12 A.M.
Area companies were honored at the 71st Annual Hancock County Safety Council Awards Luncheon. Over 40 Findlay and Hancock County businesses were recognized for their outstanding safety records. Some of the awards include having at least 500,000 work hours without a lost-time injury and working the entire year without injury or illness. Achievement awards were given to companies that lowered their incident rate by at least 25%.
Award winners are:
50 North ACI Construction Co., Inc.
ACT I Temporaries of Findlay, Inc.
ADS/Hancor South Plant
Ball Corporation
Basol Maintenance
Black Swamp Area Council 449
BSA Blanchard Valley Residential Services
Charles Construction Services, Inc.
City Dry Cleaning
Custom Staffing Findlay
Findlay Pallet
FindlayHancock County Chamber of Commerce
Findlay City Schools
Findlay Country Club
Findlay Products Corporation
Findlay Warehousing Co. Inc.
FMT, Inc.
Fresh Encounters, Inc.
FriendsOffice
Hancock County
Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative, Inc.
Hilty memorial Home
H & O Services, LLC
Kirk Bros. Co., Inc.
Kirk Bros. Masonry, Inc.