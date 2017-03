03/01/17 – 3:03 P.M.

Local democrats had mixed feelings about President Donald Trumps address to congress. Local party chair Nancy Stephani said the president showed some hypocrisy in his statements.

Nancy Stephani

Stephani said that while Trump’s actions may not reflect his statements there were some items that democrats approve of.

Nancy Stephani

Stephani also mentioned that the democratic party is working hard on the local level to rebuild itself.